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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Padres On April 15

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .145 BA, .231 OBP and .261 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .492 and he has scored six runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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