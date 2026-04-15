Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Padres On April 15

Raleigh is hitting for a .145 BA, .231 OBP and .261 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .492 and he has scored six runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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