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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Padres On April 14

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .154 BA, .243 OBP and .277 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .520 and he has scored six runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Astros.

Michael King (1-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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