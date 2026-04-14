Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Padres On April 14

Raleigh is hitting for a .154 BA, .243 OBP and .277 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .520 and he has scored six runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Astros.

Michael King (1-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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