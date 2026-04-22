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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Athletics On April 22

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .177 BA, .266 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored eight runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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