Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Athletics On April 22

Raleigh is hitting for a .177 BA, .266 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored eight runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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