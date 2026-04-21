Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Athletics On April 21

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .248 OBP and .290 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored seven runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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