Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Athletics On April 20

Raleigh is hitting for a .159 BA, .250 OBP and .261 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .511 and he has scored six runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

J.T. Ginn (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

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