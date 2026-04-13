Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Astros On April 13

Raleigh is hitting for a .133 BA, .232 OBP and .267 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .499 and he has scored four runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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