Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Astros On April 12

Raleigh is hitting for a .145 BA, .250 OBP and .291 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored four runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Cody Bolton (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.