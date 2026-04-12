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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Astros On April 12

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .145 BA, .250 OBP and .291 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored four runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Cody Bolton (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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