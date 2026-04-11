Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Astros On April 11

Raleigh is hitting for a .135 BA, .250 OBP and .231 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored three runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.

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