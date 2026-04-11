FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Astros On April 11

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .135 BA, .250 OBP and .231 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored three runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News