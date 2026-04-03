Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Angels On April 3

Raleigh is hitting for a .160 BA, .250 OBP and .200 SLG with a 53.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .450 and he has scored no runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Angels will look to Reid Detmers (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.