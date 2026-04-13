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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On April 13

Cade Cavalli will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -174 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Cavalli is 0-0 with a 2.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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