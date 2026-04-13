Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On April 13

Cavalli is 0-0 with a 2.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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