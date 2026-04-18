Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Giants On April 18

Cavalli is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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