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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Giants On April 18

Cade Cavalli will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cavalli is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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