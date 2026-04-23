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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Face Braves On April 23

Cade Cavalli will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cavalli is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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