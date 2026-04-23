Cade Cavalli And Nationals Face Braves On April 23

Cavalli is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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