C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play White Sox On April 25

Abrams is hitting for a .280 BA, .398 OBP and .538 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (12th in MLB). Abrams has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (1-1) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.