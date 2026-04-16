C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Pirates On April 16

Abrams is hitting for a .367 BA, .458 OBP and .717 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.175, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded four steals on six attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.

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