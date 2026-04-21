C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Braves On April 21

Abrams is hitting for a .312 BA, .432 OBP and .584 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.016, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (7th in MLB). Abrams has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.18 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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