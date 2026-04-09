Byron Buxton And Twins Face Tigers On April 9

Buxton is hitting for a .214 BA, .292 OBP and .333 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored eight runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.

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