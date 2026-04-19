Byron Buxton And Twins Face Reds On April 19

Buxton is hitting for a .234 BA, .294 OBP and .416 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 15 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (1-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.

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