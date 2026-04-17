Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Reds On April 17

Buxton is hitting for a .235 BA, .293 OBP and .441 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 15 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brandon Williamson (1-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

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