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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Face Red Sox On April 15

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .246 BA, .306 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 15 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 4-for-5) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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