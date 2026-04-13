Byron Buxton And Twins Face Red Sox On April 13

Buxton is hitting for a .182 BA, .258 OBP and .273 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored nine runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Crochet gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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