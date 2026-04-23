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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Mets On April 23

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .231 BA, .290 OBP and .451 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 19 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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