Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Mets On April 23

Buxton is hitting for a .231 BA, .290 OBP and .451 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 19 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes his first start of the season for the Mets.

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