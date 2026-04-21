Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Mets On April 21
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Buxton is hitting for a .235 BA, .300 OBP and .407 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 17 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
The Mets will send Nolan McLean (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.