Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Mets On April 21

Buxton is hitting for a .235 BA, .300 OBP and .407 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 17 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.