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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Blue Jays On April 12

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Buxton has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .182 BA, .258 OBP and .273 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored nine runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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