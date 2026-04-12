Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Blue Jays On April 12

Buxton is hitting for a .182 BA, .258 OBP and .273 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored nine runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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