Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 3

Harper is hitting for a .120 BA, .185 OBP and .240 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .425 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.

The Rockies will look to Michael Lorenzen (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.