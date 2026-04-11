Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 11

Harper is hitting for a .245 BA, .339 OBP and .449 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored six runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Harper has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.

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