Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Cubs On April 22

Harper is hitting for a .274 BA, .365 OBP and .536 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (1-1) starts for the Cubs, his third of the season.

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