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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Cubs On April 21

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .370 OBP and .513 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (1-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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