Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Cubs On April 21

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .370 OBP and .513 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (1-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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