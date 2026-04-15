Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 15

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .361 OBP and .484 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored nine runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Harper has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.