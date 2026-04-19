Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Braves On April 19

Harper is hitting for a .270 BA, .357 OBP and .527 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 10 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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