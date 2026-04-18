Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Braves On April 18

Harper is hitting for a .286 BA, .375 OBP and .557 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Harper has recorded one steal on two attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple) in his last game against the Braves.

Chris Sale (3-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.27 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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