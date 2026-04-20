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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 20

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Elder has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 2-1 with a 0.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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