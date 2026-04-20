Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 20

Elder is 2-1 with a 0.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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