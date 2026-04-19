Bryan Woo And Mariners Take On Rangers On April 19

Woo is 0-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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