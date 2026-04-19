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Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners • #22 SP

Bryan Woo And Mariners Take On Rangers On April 19

Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Woo has +124 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Woo is 0-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Woo

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