Bryan Woo And Mariners Play Angels On April 3
Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Woo has -188 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Woo is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.