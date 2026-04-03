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Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners • #22 SP

Bryan Woo And Mariners Play Angels On April 3

Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Woo has -188 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Woo is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Woo

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