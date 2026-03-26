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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Mets On March 26

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds had a .245 BA, .318 OBP and .402 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .720 and he scored 68 runs. In 654 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 73 runs.

Freddy Peralta starts for the first time this season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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