Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On April 11
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .245 BA, .345 OBP and .449 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.
Edward Cabrera (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.