Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On April 11

Reynolds is hitting for a .245 BA, .345 OBP and .449 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

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