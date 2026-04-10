Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Cubs On April 10

Reynolds is hitting for a .244 BA, .352 OBP and .400 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 10 runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Shota Imanaga (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

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