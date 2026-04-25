Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On April 25
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .245 BA, .374 OBP and .383 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 16 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
The Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.