Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On April 25

Reynolds is hitting for a .245 BA, .374 OBP and .383 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 16 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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