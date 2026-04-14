Brice Matthews And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 14

Matthews is hitting for a .136 BA, .240 OBP and .318 SLG with a 48% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored one run. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last action (on April 8 against the Rockies) he went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Michael Lorenzen (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.36 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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