Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Cubs On April 18

Baty is hitting for a .197 BA, .190 OBP and .279 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .469 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. Baty has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

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