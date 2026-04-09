Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On April 9
Brent Rooker and the Athletics will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rooker has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Rooker is hitting for a .150 BA, .250 OBP and .300 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Ryan Weathers (0-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.