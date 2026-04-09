Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On April 9

Rooker is hitting for a .150 BA, .250 OBP and .300 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (0-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.

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