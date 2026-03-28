Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Blue Jays On March 28

Rooker had a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .814 and he scored 92 runs. In 699 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 89 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

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