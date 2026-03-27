Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Blue Jays On March 27
Brent Rooker and his Athletics will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Rogers Centre, on Friday, March 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Rooker has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rooker had a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .814 and he scored 92 runs. In 699 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 89 runs.
Kevin Gausman starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.