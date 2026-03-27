Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Blue Jays On March 27

Rooker had a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .814 and he scored 92 runs. In 699 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 89 runs.

Kevin Gausman starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

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