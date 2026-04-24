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Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello

Boston Red Sox • #66 SP

Brayan Bello And Red Sox Face Orioles On April 24

Brayan Bello will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bello has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bello is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brayan Bello

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