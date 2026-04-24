Brayan Bello And Red Sox Face Orioles On April 24

Bello is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.