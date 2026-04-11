Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cubs On April 11
Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.