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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cubs On April 11

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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