Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cubs On April 11

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.