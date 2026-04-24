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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Face Red Sox On April 24

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Young has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Young

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