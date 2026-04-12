Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Take On Nationals On April 12

Woodruff is 1-0 with a 5.91 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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