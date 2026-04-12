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Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers • #53 SP

Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Take On Nationals On April 12

Brandon Woodruff will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Woodruff has -166 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Woodruff is 1-0 with a 5.91 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Woodruff

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