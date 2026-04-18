Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 17

Nimmo is hitting for a .316 BA, .395 OBP and .513 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 12 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.