Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 13

Nimmo is hitting for a .367 BA, .433 OBP and .600 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Luis Severino (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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