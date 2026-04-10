Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 10
Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsh has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Marsh is hitting for a .275 BA, .302 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Marsh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.
The Diamondbacks will look to Mike Soroka (2-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.