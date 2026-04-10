FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 10

Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsh has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .275 BA, .302 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Marsh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will look to Mike Soroka (2-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News