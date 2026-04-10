Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 10

Marsh is hitting for a .275 BA, .302 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Marsh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will look to Mike Soroka (2-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.