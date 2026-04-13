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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Face Cubs On April 13

Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsh has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .269 BA, .291 OBP and .442 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored five runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Marsh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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